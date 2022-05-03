Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $518,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.64. 3,416,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,693. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day moving average of $251.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

