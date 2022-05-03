Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.42) to £111 ($138.66) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.43. 5,592,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,537,460. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a PE ratio of -207.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.74 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -603.11%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

