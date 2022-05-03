Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. CVS Health accounts for about 1.9% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,212. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $96.88. 178,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,037. The stock has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

