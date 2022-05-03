Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

LBRDK stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

