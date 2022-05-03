Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,519. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

