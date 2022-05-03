Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

