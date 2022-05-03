Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $682,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 104.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.84. The stock had a trading volume of 242,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540,078. The firm has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average of $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

