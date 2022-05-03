Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,080 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,428,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,333,992. The company has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

