Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $2.27 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.99. 54,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.