Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $4.85 Million Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Roche accounts for 1.1% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Roche by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Roche stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 1,218,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

