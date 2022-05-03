Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.77.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

