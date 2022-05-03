Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 178,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,888,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

