Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. 8,814,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,949,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

