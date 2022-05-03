Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

