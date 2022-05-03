Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.73. 88,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,050. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $178.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average of $127.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.