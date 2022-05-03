Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,004 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $49,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

NYSE:ALB opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 178.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

