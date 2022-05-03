Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Down 5.2%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 12,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 191,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162,505 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,321 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

