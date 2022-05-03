Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,493,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 242,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,252,106. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.