Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alight Inc. is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Alight Inc., formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 269,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,322. Alight has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Alight by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

