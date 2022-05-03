Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.91.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $11.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.37 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.