Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $605.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN traded up $18.97 on Monday, hitting $308.88. 1,683,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,571. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $270.37 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.41 and its 200-day moving average is $533.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

