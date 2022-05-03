Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $36.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.