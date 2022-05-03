Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of BIRD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 2,031,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,519. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

