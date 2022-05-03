Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of ARLP opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 171,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

