AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
