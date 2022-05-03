AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.