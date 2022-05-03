Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.85. 2,622,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 18.04%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

