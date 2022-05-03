Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

