Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

