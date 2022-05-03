Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 4.1%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 2,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,616,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $87,508.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,311,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 899,729 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

