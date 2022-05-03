Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

ERC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,208. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

