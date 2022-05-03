Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
ERC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,208. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.07.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.