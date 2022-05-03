Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.29 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

