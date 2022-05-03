Alpha Quark Token One Day Volume Hits $4.00 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00006032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $60.45 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,501.72 or 1.00004554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

