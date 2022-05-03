AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 548,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,681,000 after acquiring an additional 96,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

NYSE:SPG traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.02. 73,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

