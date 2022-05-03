AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,810,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 73,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 841,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,606,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

