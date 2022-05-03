AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $162.80. 326,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571,633. The company has a market capitalization of $319.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

