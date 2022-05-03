AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,246.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 102,739 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,290,760. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.