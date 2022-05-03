AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. 6,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,865. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

