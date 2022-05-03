AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.65.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.90 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.12.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 123.74%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

