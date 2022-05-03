Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATUS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

