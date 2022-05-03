Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

ATUS stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Altice USA has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

