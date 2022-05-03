Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $9.51 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

