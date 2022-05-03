Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,500.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,811.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,367.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,046.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3,219.73.

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

