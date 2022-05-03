Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,800.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,811.67.

AMZN stock opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,046.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,219.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,367.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

