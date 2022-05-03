Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,100.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,811.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,046.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3,219.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,367.50 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

