Ambire AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.96 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $47.96 million and $5.23 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

