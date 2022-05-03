AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Shares Down 0.6%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 6,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $478,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $1,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $1,984,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in companies that provides energy transition and/or decarbonization solutions to the industrial complex.

