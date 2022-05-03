Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.06.

AMED stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

