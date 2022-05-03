Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Ameren comprises 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Ameren worth $115,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ameren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,954,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,913,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Ameren stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,711. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

