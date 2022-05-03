Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.80 million.Ameresco also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

AMRC traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 501,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.83.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

