American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading 6.3% Higher

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

